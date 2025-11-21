Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Tips are being sought in connection with a recent incident in which a business owner scared off a burglar. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say on Saturday, November 1st, at about 7:45 PM, a burglary occurred at the Third Fairy, 153 N. Broadway. The owner of the business had received an alert that the businesses cameras had gone offline. The owner responded and observed a bike and backpack along the west side of the business. The owner then entered the closed business and observed what he described as a white male, approximately 5’8”, skinny, with possibly longer dark hair.

After being confronted, the suspect fled out of the building and left the area on his bicycle. It did not appear any items were taken. The suspect gained entry by damaging the back door of the business.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-29791.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and can remain anonymous.