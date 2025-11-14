Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary. It;s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, November 10th at approximately 2:30 AM, a male suspect gained entry to Casey’s convenience store at 1100 E. Iron in Salina. Once in the business the suspect accessed the store safe and removed the contents.

Surveillance video showed the suspect was wearing brown overalls, gloves and had their face covered. Coins stolen from the safe were recovered behind the business. The suspect got away

with an undisclosed amount of currency.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-30518.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.