Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Tips are being sough in connection with a a burglary at a Salina concrete business. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, May 5th, 2025, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Stress-Cast located at 644 E Salemsborg RD in rural Saline County.

It was discovered that sometime between Thursday May 8th, 2025, and Friday May 9th, 2025, unknown suspects had stolen three TS420 Concrete Cutoff Saws, two Bosch Bulldog Xtreme hammer drills and a Menard’s brand 5hp water trash pump. Suspects also damaged a window and Master Lock padlock.

The total estimated loss is approximately $4,826.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.