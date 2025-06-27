Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, June 23rd, at 7:00 AM officers responded to B.B. Electric, 212 W. Pacific, in reference to a burglary. A subject arriving at the business and discovered a rear door to the building had been forced open.

The burglary occurred between Friday, June 20th and Monday, June 26, 2025.

Taken from the business was an orange 10’ Louisville extension ladder, a Milwaukee 5 drawer pack-out toolbox containing numerous electronic parts, a Milwaukee 18v Hammer Drill, ASUS Computer monitor, a Craftsman pressure washer, and a 1⁄2” – 4” Milwaukee Knock-Out kit. Total loss was valued at over $3,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-16513.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.