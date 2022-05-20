Tips Sought in Business Burglaries

Police are seeking tips in a case involving business burglaries in Salina and Hutchinson which they believe are connected. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say on May 11th at 1:27 AM, officers responded to a business alarm at Nex-tech Wireless, 2525 Market Place. Officers discovered the rear door to the business had been damaged enabling entry into the building. An inventory of products revealed various phone accessories were taken. The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be over $500.

A similar burglary was reported to have occurred on the same evening at the Nex-Tech Wireless in Hutchinson,

Surveillance video from both businesses showed the same two suspects committing the burglaries.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Vaughan, case 2022-13196.