Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent residential burglary. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Friday, February 9th, a burglary occurred at a residence in the 200 block of S. 4th in Salina. The burglary occurred between 11:50 AM and 12:45 PM

Entry was gained by force through the front door of the residence.

Taken were numerous high end clothing brands to include Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, and Burberry. The items included scarves, belts, purses, jackets, and shoes.

Also taken was a rose gold diamond bracelet and two rose gold diamond rings.

Total loss was valued at about $21,000.

Witnesses observed an unknown type dark green or gray SUV parked outside the residence around the time of the burglary.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. G. Jones, case 2024-4003

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.