Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving the theft of valuable collectible coins and medication. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5th deputies responded to the 7000 block of E Farrelly Road for a burglary that had occurred that day. The items stolen included antique coins, silver coins, different currency bills totaling over $6,000, and prescription medication.

The total loss is estimated in excess of $11,000.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you not required to give your name.