Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a case involving multiple burglaries. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, between October 7th and November 15th, a structure in the 1000 Blk of W Grand was burglarized multiple times. Items stolen include multiple DeWalt Tools, white Hobart 210

mig welder, and miscellaneous hand tools.

The total loss is estimated in excess of $2,500.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you not required to give your name