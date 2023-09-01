Tips Sought in Burglary Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a burglary case. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on August 20th deputies responded to the 500 Blk of N Marymount Rd. for the report of a vehicle burglary. Between August 19th and August 20th, the toolbox door on a work truck had been pried open. Once entry was made into the toolbox the suspect(s) stole:

Dewalt Cordless Framing gun

Dewalt Cordless Bandsaw

Occidental framing tool belt

Occidental Stronghold Suspension System

Stiletto framing hammer

Total loss and damage are estimated to be in excess of $1,000.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name