Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Salina Police are seeking steps in a case involving a recent burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Saturday, January 7th, they received a report of a burglary at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Ave. Employees reported that sometime between November 21st and January 7th, someone broke into a storage shed behind the business. Employees located a lock on the shed had been changed. Staff then discovered 175-pairs of Hey Dude shoes were stolen. The stolen property is valued at approximately $5250.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Leiblein, case 2022-619.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.