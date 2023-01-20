Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 20, 2023

Salina Police are seeking steps in a case involving a recent burglary.  The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Saturday, January 7th, they received a report of a burglary at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Ave. Employees reported that sometime between November 21st and January 7th, someone broke into a storage shed behind the business. Employees located a lock on the shed had been changed. Staff then discovered 175-pairs of Hey Dude shoes were stolen. The stolen property is valued at approximately $5250.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Leiblein, case 2022-619.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

