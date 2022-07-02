Tips Sought in Burglary Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a recent burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Friday, June 3rd, deputies responded to the 1100 Blk of N Solomon Road to a report of a theft and damage to property. Sometime between May 25th and June 2nd, 2022, unknown suspect(s) forcefully entered an outbuilding on multiple occasions and stole items on the property.

Items taken include:

A pot belly stove

A stainless-steel cleaning station commercial grade sink

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $600.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.