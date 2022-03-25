Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Todd PittengerMarch 25, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a recent burglary and damage case.  The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency,  sometime on March 19th, 2022, between 5:00am and 7:00am, unknown suspect(s) forcefully entered a storage unit and a camper located at Access Storage in the 3400
block  of East Country Club Road. Items taken include:

  • 36” Samsung Television
  • Green Mountain Davy Crocket Grill
  • Coleman Propane Grill
  • Mizuno men’s golf clubs in a black bag
  • Callaway Golf Club Driver

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $2,800.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
www.pd.salina.org and follow Crime Stoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

