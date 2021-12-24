Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Todd PittengerDecember 24, 2021

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent home burglary. The crime is the latest Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on December 19th officers received a repot of a residential burglary which occurred in the 300 block of S. Ohio Street. The victim reported over $5,700 of property was taken, between 12/18, at 6:00 PM, through 12/19, at 2:10 PM.
Items taken include:

  • MacBook Desktop
  • (2) Yamaha HS8 Speakers
  • LA610 Audioboard
  • AKG12 Microphone
  • Sony 36″ Television
  • Xbox One
  • Jordan Retro Shoes

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Chandler, case 2021-39527.

