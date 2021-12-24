Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent home burglary. The crime is the latest Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on December 19th officers received a repot of a residential burglary which occurred in the 300 block of S. Ohio Street. The victim reported over $5,700 of property was taken, between 12/18, at 6:00 PM, through 12/19, at 2:10 PM.

Items taken include:

MacBook Desktop

(2) Yamaha HS8 Speakers

LA610 Audioboard

AKG12 Microphone

Sony 36″ Television

Xbox One

Jordan Retro Shoes

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Chandler, case 2021-39527.