Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Police are seeking tips in a burglary case. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime oif the week.

Police say between 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 24th, and 9:00 AM on Sunday, May 25th, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 300 block of E. Jewell without permission. The residence was being remodeled at the time.

The suspect(s) removed the following items from the residence:

DeWalt Chop Saw

Kobalt Table Saw

Kobalt Sawzall

Kobalt Multi-tool

Shower head

Total loss was valued over $2,500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-13705.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.