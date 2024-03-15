Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday at about 8:00 AM, a subject broke out a window to The Mattress Hub, 2346 Planet Avenue, to gain entry to the business. The subject then entered the store and stole a Clover credit card machine. The subject then fled westbound behind the building towards the rear of Dillon’s Superstore, 2350 Planet Avenue.

The subject was wearing black hoodie, black pants, and had a face mask.

Total loss was valued at $1400.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. G. Jones, case 2024-7558.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.