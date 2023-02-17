Salina, KS

Tips Sought in Burglaries

Todd PittengerFebruary 17, 2023

The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of residential burglaries which occurred between February 13th and February 15th, 2023. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say the burglaries occurred in the west part of Salina in the following areas:

  • 1600 block Beach St.
  • 800 Custer St.
  • 1300 block W. Republic Ave.
  • 800 block W. Republic Ave.

All four burglaries were committed during the daytime hours, 5:30 AM-5:45 PM, while the homeowners were away for the day. The homes were either left unsecured or forced entry was made.

Miscellaneous property, including 5 firearms, were stolen. Theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $2500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or the Detective Division, case 2023-4257.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

