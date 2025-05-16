Tips Sought in Beating Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a beating. The incident is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Wednesday, May 7th, a male subject reported he was walking along the northside of Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th, Salina, Kansas, between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, when he was “jumped” by two males. The subject described the males as being Hispanic or black. He could not provide any other description.

A witness in the area later reported seeing a small red Chevy passenger car pull into the parking lot and two black males exit the back of the vehicle. The two males then began striking the subject before jumping back into the vehicle and leaving the area. The vehicle was also occupied by two females.

The male subject was treated at the hospital for facial injuries.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-12031.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.