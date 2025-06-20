Tips Sought in Beating Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in a battery case. The incident is the latest Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

Police say back on May 7th, a male subject reported he was walking along the northside of Pump Mart at 1118 N. 9th street between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, when he was “jumped” by two males.

The subject described the males as being Hispanic or black. He could not provide any other description.

A witness in the area later reported seeing a small red Chevy passenger car pull into the parking lot and two black males exit the back of the vehicle. The two males then began striking the subject before jumping back into the vehicle and leaving the area. The vehicle was also occupied by two females.

The male subject was treated at the hospital for facial injuries.

Surveillance video was recently obtained for the incident, showing the two suspects and suspect vehicle.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-12031.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.