Tips Sought in Bar Robbery

Tips are being sought in a recent bar robbery. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say officers back on March 17th were dispatched to Hank’s Bar at 116 S. Broadway Blvd. regarding an armed robbery.

An employee told officers they had closed the business when a white male wearing a black hoodie, gray University of Kansas sweat pants, and mask over his face entered the bar. The suspect was armed with a black handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at the employee and asked where the money bag was. When the suspect located the bag, he fled the area on a bicycle.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Constantino, case 2023-7385.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.