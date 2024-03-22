Tips Sought in Attempted Theft

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a man who was caught on camera trying to scam a Salina store. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on March 5th at about 6:00 PM, an attempted theft was reported at Menard’s, 805 Virginia Court. A male subject walked up to the store’s service desk with multiple items in a cart. The subject attempted to return over $500 worth of items. When he could not produce a sales receipt for the items, employees were able to determine the items had not been purchased.

The subject fled the area in a white four door passenger car.

The subject was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Off. Thornton, case 2024-6844.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.