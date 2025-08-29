Tips Sought in Attempted Roof Break In

Police are seeking tips in a case involving what appears to be an attempt to break into a Salina convenience through the roof. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 24th and 8:00 AM on Monday, August 25th, unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into Rod’s 5 gas station located at 680 S. Phillips. The suspect(s) gained access to the roof of the business and began cutting a hole in the roof in an attempt to gain entry into the business.

Total damage was valued at $900

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-22904.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.