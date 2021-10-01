Salina, KS

Tips Sought in $70,000 Stolen Truck Case

October 1, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used a test drive to steal a $70,000 truck. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say on Wednesday afternoon a male entered Marshal Motors at 3500 S. 9th Street. He identified himself as “Randy O’Brien”. He looked at a particular vehicle, took the vehicle for a test drive, and never returned.

The male was described an older white male, wearing a flannel long-sleeved shirt, jeans, a dark ball cap,
sunglasses, and a mask. The person was approximately 6’1, 200 pounds. The subject also presented
a paper / temporary driver’s license.

The vehicle is a lifted 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up, KS temp tag D944AM, VIN# 1GC1KWY7JF278845, and is valued at $70,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Brown, Case 21-30476.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

