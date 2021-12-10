Tips Sought in $30,000 Burglary Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection to a burglary case in which over $30,000 worth of tools were taken. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Monday, December 6th, deputies responded to the 1200 Block of West Diamond Drive in for a report of a burglary.

Sometime between December 4th and December 6th, unknown suspect(s) entered the business of Gary Johnson Trucking and stole a bushing seal driver and damaged several Snap-On toolboxes.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $30,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name