Tips in BB Gun Shooting Case Sought

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a drive-by shooting involving a BB gun. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say  on Tuesday officers received a report from a citizen who had been shot by a BB gun. The victim reported they were working along the side of the road in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue when a newer white four door Dodge Ram pickup drove by slowly. The victim observed the rear driver’s side passenger holding a black bb gun. The passenger then fired the BB gun, striking the victim in the chest with a BB. Video surveillance from the downtown area shows the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:
https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Cranmer, case 2022-7160.

 

       

