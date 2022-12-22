Tips For Dealing With the Cold

Winter weather is expected across much of Kansas through the holiday weekend. Winter storms can wreak havoc when they hit, bringing freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow, and ice to the region affected.

The American Red Cross has some reminders and tips to stay safe.

Each year, hundreds of Americans are injured or killed by exposure to cold, vehicle accidents on wintry roads, and fires caused by improper heaters. The American Red Cross has people in place ready to be interviewed to offer steps you can take to help you stay safe during severe winter weather.

Have an emergency plan in place. Know who your support network will be in case you need help or a place to stay.

Drain outside faucets so they don’t freeze and burst. Insulate them as best you can.

Make sure you have plenty of heating fuel, be it propane, wood, or other.

Check your smoke alarms and be sure they are working properly. If you don’t have any, the Red Cross can install them for free. Visit redcross.org to find information.

Keep your phones charged and have a backup power source ready in case the power goes out.

Keep your vehicle fueled. You never know if you may have to evacuate your home or could get stranded on the road. You want to be able to stay warm until help arrives.

Make sure a roadside emergency kit is in your car and has everything you need in case you get stranded: blankets, gloves, flares, water, snacks.

Remember your pets. Give them extra blankets or something to keep them warm. They withstand the cold about like we do. Bring them indoors if you have to. Check on outdoor animals and see that they have water and food that isn’t frozen.

Check on your senior adult neighbors. Make sure they have everything they need to shelter in place if needed.

People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area and where loved ones live. The First Aid app includes expert medical guidance and a hospital locator in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in-app stores or at redcross.org/apps