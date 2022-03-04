Tips Sought in Damage / Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a damage to property and theft.

According to the agency, on Thursday, February 24th, deputies responded to the 1700 Block of N Tressin Road to a report of a theft and damage to property. Unknown suspect(s) damaged a

Bobcat T650 owned by Saline County Road and Bridge and stole the battery belonging to the Bobcat.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $3,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.