Tip Times and TV Info Announced for Wichita State Men’s Basketball

WICHITA, Kan. – In conjunction with the American Athletic Conference, Wichita State men’s basketball has released tip times and TV information for the 2023-24 season.

Shocker fans will have at least 16 opportunities to see Wichita State on national TV this season. The Shockers will play on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU) 15 times and CBS once against Memphis on Feb. 3 in Memphis.

In non-conference play, Wichita State could have as many as three games on ESPNU or ESPN2 during the Myrtle Beach Invitational, including the opening game against Coastal Carolina on ESPNU. The road game at Missouri and neutral site game vs. Kansas in Kansas City will both be televised on ESPN2.

Once conference play rolls around, Wichita State and North Texas kick off league action on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.

The remaining 13 games on the schedule will be streamed on ESPN+.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 29 — ROGERS STATE (Exhibition) — 1:00 PM (No TV)

Monday, Nov. 6 — LIPSCOMB — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Thursday, Nov. 9 — WESTERN KENTUCKY — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Nov. 12 — FRIENDS — 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

Thursday, Nov. 16 — at Coastal Carolina (Myrtle Beach Invitational) — 3:30 PM (ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 17 — vs. Furman/Liberty (Myrtle Beach Invitational) — TBA (ESPNU/ESPN+)

Sunday, Nov. 19 — vs. TBA (Myrtle Beach Invitational) — TBA (ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+)

Saturday, Nov. 25 — NORFOLK STATE — 6:00 PM (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Nov. 29 — RICHMOND — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Dec. 3 — at Missouri — 2:00 PM (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 9 — vs. South Dakota State (INTRUST Bank Arena) — 6:00 PM (No TV)

Saturday, Dec. 16 — SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — 6:00 PM (ESPN+)

Thursday, Dec. 21 — vs. Kansas State — 7:30 PM (ESPN+)

Saturday, Dec. 30 — vs. Kansas — 3:00 PM (ESPN2)

Thursday, Jan. 4 — NORTH TEXAS — 8:00 PM (ESPN2)

Sunday, Jan. 7 — at Temple — 12:00 PM (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Sunday, Jan. 14 — MEMPHIS — 12:00 PM (ESPN2)

Thursday, Jan. 18 — at Florida Atlantic — 6:00 PM (ESPN/ESPN2)

Sunday, Jan. 21 — at South Florida — 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Jan. 24 — EAST CAROLINA — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 28 — SMU — 2:00 PM (ESPN2)

Wednesday, Jan. 31 — at Tulsa — 6:00 PM (ESPNU)

Saturday, Feb. 3 — at Memphis — 12:00 PM (CBS)

Wednesday, Feb. 7 — UTSA — 6:30 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 11 — FLORIDA ATLANTIC — 11:00 AM (ESPN2)

Thursday, Feb. 15 — at East Carolina — 6:00 PM (ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 18 — at Charlotte — 11:00 AM (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — TULSA — 8:00 PM (ESPNU)

Sunday, Feb. 25 — TEMPLE — 3:00 PM (ESPN2)

Wednesday, Feb. 28 — at UAB — 7:00 PM (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 2 — RICE — 6:00 PM (ESPN+)

Friday, March 8 — at Tulane — 8:00 PM (ESPN2)

Games in BOLD at Charles Koch Arena

– All Times Central