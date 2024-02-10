Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say back on Sunday, February 4th, officers were sent to a report of a business burglary occurring at Schlotzsky’s, 2480 S. 9th. It is believed the burglary occurred between 3:00 and 4:00 AM that same day.

Entry was gained by force on a patio door. Once in the building approximately $550 was stolen.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. G. Jones, case 2024-3363

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.