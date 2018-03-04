Salina, KS

Tip Prompts Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2018

A tip from the public prompted the arrest of one of the fugitives on the new March list of Salina’s Most Wanted  on Sunday afternoon.

Police tell KSAL News that a citizen reported James Rothrock was in west Salina, in the area of Crawford Street and Whittinghill Avenue. Officers responded to the area, located Rothrock, and following a short foot chase he was arrested.

Rothrock was wanted for felony drug crimes and reckless driving.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,696 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out. Nearly a dozen from last month’s list, February, 2018, were caught.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Rothrock, Alexander, James – Felony PV Poss Opiates / Reckless Driving

 

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

