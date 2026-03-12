Tip Prompts Arrest in Child Porn Case

A Salina man was booked into the Saline County Jail in connection with a child pornography case.

According to Salina Police, 21-year-old Vin Byfield was picked up in Lyon County and transported back to Saline County to face charges.

The investigation began in April of 2025 and was initiated by a tip from the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit. At that time a search warrant was executed at Byfield’s home in Salina. Child pornography was discovered on electronic devices.

Byfield could face charges which include: