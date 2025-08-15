Tip Prompts Arrest in Child Porn Case

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children begins an investigation which ends with the arrest of a Dickinson County man.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving the tip, and a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 500 Block of Court Street, in Enterprise, back in in April. After additional search warrants were executed, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ryan Matthew Roth. He was arrested this week on Thursday.

Roth was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility on charges which could include aggravated internet trading in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Anyone with information regarding any crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.