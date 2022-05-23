Tip Helps Catch Burglar

A tip prompted by a social media post helped the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office bust a burglar who they believe stole from an adult entertainment store.

According to the agency, Friday night at approximately 9:53 deputies responded to Lion’s Den, located at 2349 Fair Road in Dickinson County, to a commercial business alarm. They discovered a white male had entered the occupied business and removed property without permission, valued at more than $2,000.

After seeking assistance from the public through a Facebook social media post to help identify the suspect, investigators were led to Washington, Kansas where the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located and detained the suspect and vehicle.

43-year-old Kenneth L. Riddle of Washington, Kansas was taken into custody and transported to the Dickinson County Jail where he was booked on charges of Aggravated Burglary and Felony Theft.

On Monday, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 300 West 1st Street in Washington and recovered the stolen property.