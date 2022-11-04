Salina, KS

Tips Sought in $12,000 Business Burglary

Todd PittengerNovember 4, 2022

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a $12,000 business burglary.  The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, October 31st, they received a report of a business burglary at Bergkamp, 3040 Emulsion Dr., Salina. Employees arrived at the business and found an unknown suspect had pried open a door and gained entry. The burglary occurred overnight.

Miscellaneous tools belonging to the business and employees were stolen. The damage and stolen property is valued at over $12,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Scheppelmann, case 2022-32467.

 

