Time Running Out to Vote For Zoo

There’s only a couple of days left to help Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo become one of the most beloved in the country.

Rolling Hills is among of group of zoos from across the country vying to be voted as one of the best. Rolling Hill is in the running for USA TODAY’s 2024 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Zoo.

According to USA TODAY, the United States is home to hundreds of zoological parks, including more than 200 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Short of heading out into the world’s wild places, nothing beats a visit to the zoo to foster an appreciation for the striking animal diversity of our planet.

A panel of experts has nominated their top 20 picks for the best zoos in the United States — facilities that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.

The zoos include: