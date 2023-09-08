Timbrook’s 6 TD Passes Lead Abilene in 47-12 Victory over Con

pictured is #3 Stocton Timbrook, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys used a career-night from Senior, Quarterback Stocton Timbrook in their 47-12 home opening victory over Concordia. Timbrook was (unofficially) 16-21 381 yards and 6 touchdowns with no interceptions. Timbrook threw a total of 14 touchdowns in 2022. He put together one of the top performances in school history on a night the 1987 State Championship team was recognized.

Abilene got the scoring started in first quarter with a 10 yard run from Senior, Zach Miller with 5:11 to play in the first quarter to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead. On their opening drive Abilene used 12 plays over 68 yards and converted two 4th downs. The Cowboys next touchdown wouldn’t take so long. Timbrook connected with Junior, Joseph Welsh on a 67 yard touchdown pass play on the second play of the series. It gave the Cowboys a 14-0 lead with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter. It was the first catch of the season for Welsh.

Abilene capped an 8 play, 64 yard drive on the first series of the 2nd quarter on a Brax Fisher 30 yard touchdown grab on 3rd and 11. Fisher, A Senior, gave the Cowboys a 21-0 lead with 6:46 to play in the half. Abilene then turned over the football on downs at their own 35 yard line and the Panthers would take advantage. Concordia scored 5 plays later on 4th and 4 on an 8 yard run by Junior, Drew Sterrett. That would close the gap to 21-6 with 17.6 seconds to play in the half. Abilene got great field position on a return by Junior, Weston Rock to their 47 yard line. Timbrook then connected with Senior, Keaton Hargrave on a 53 yard pass play with 2.7 seconds left in the half to give Abilene a 28-6 lead at halftime.

Timbrook and Hargrave struck again on the first play of the second half on a 67 yard score. Hargrave was aided on the catch and run by a great block by Taygen Funston. Hargrave extended the lead to 34-6 with 11:38 to play in the 3rd. Concordia then put together their best series of the night. The Panthers engineered a 10 play, 77 yard drive that was capped by a Braeden Premeaux to Dane Cleveland 9 yard pass play. That cut the Abilene lead to 34-12 with 5:55 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys struck quick again with a 3 play drive capped by a Junior, Weston Rock’s 49 yard touchdown catch to increase the lead to 40-12 with 4:34 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Sophomore, Heath Hoekman scored the final touchdown of the night on an 18 yard reception which triggered a running clock the rest of the game. Timbrook was the Nex-Tech Wireless offensive Player of the Game and defensive Player of the Game was Junior, Tyler Holloway. Abilene finished with 451 yards of total offense, while Concordia was held to 188.

Abilene will host undefeated Clay Center next week. The Tigers defeated Chapman 61-0 Friday night.