Timbrook/Cowboys Bounce Back in Win over Chapman

Pictured is Weston Rock & Taygen Funston, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

The big question going into the Abilene/Chapman game is would Cowboy Quarterback, Stocton Timbrook play? Timbrook got injured late in the first half in Abilene’s 26-13 loss to Clay Center last week. Timbrook not only played against the Irish but excelled as he threw for (unofficially) 184 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Cowboys scored on their first 4 drives and used a balanced offense to build a 26-0 halftime lead. Senior, Zach Miller opened the scoring with an 8 yard touchdown run with 10:33 to play in the first quarter to give Abilene a 6-0 lead. Junior, Weston Rock would then score his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 36 yard run with 2:31 to play in the opening quarter to give the Cowboys a 13-0 lead.

Abilene would then go to the air in the second quarter. Timbrook connected with Sophomore, Taygen Funston on a 27 yard pass play with 10:37 to play in the half to give the Cowboys a 20-0 lead. Senior, Brax Fisher then scored on 4th down on an 11 yard reception with 3:53 to play in the half to build the lead to 26-0. Fisher has caught a touchdown pass in every game this season.

The two rivals were scoreless in the 3rd quarter. In the 4th quarter, Chapman converted on 4th down for their first score of the day. Sophomore, Kelan Gruver connected with Junior, Cooper Lewis, who scored from 14 yards out to cut the lead to 26-6 with 8:07 to play in the game. Abilene finished the scoring on a 7 yard run by back-up quarterback, Heath Hoekman with 5:42 to play.

Timbrook was the Offensive Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. He now has 12 touchdown passes and only 1 interception this season. The Defensive Players of the Game were Juniors, Joseph Welsh and Landon Taplin, the top 2 tacklers for the Cowboys last season.

Abilene will travel to Rose Hill next Friday. The Rockets defeated the Cowboys twice last season. Rose Hill defeated Mulvane 35-14 on Friday and the Rockets are 2-2 on the season. Their 2 losses are to 3A powers Andale and Wichita Collegiate.