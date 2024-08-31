Tigers Knock Off No. 24 Ranked Rams in 2024 Season Opener

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State opened the 2024 season on a good note with a 21-7 win over No. 24 ranked Angelo State at Lewis Field Stadium on Friday afternoon (Aug. 30) in a game postponed from the night before due to lightning. The Tigers claimed their first-ever win over a team from Texas and have now won back-to-back games against AFCA ranked opponents at Lewis Field Stadium. It was the first-ever meeting between the schools in football.

Fort Hays State, receiving votes in the AFCA Preseason Top 25 poll, snapped a four-season run of dropping home openers, its first win in a home opener since the 2018 season. Two of those four losses in that run were to nationally ranked teams.

The Tiger defense was stout, allowing just 203 yards of total offense to the Rams. The Tigers had big performances from the men in the middle, led by Makel Williams with 12 tackles and a new high for Benyon Williams at FHSU with 11 tackles. Sam Brandt matched his career high in tackles with 10. Veterans Mason Perez and John Johnson each had five tackles, while Perez recorded a key forced fumble to set up FHSU’s short-field scoring drive early in the fourth quarter to make the eventual final score of 21-7. The Tigers had four sacks overall, one each from Makel Williams , Myles Menges , Jakolbi Wilson , and Jaden Barker .

The Tigers opened the game’s scoring on their second drive of the game, a 90-yard march over seven plays. Brothers Trevor Watts and Shane Watts both had big plays on the drive. Trevor opened the drive with a 24-yard reception and Shane capped it with a 51-yard pass reception, breaking tackles and then winning a footrace to the endzone.

A 90-yard field proved to be the magic drive distance for the Tigers early in the game, going that exact distance again on their next drive for a touchdown. Jabari Lewis had the big field-flipping reception in the drive, going 51 yards to the ASU 17. Three plays later, Ryan Allen hauled in a 19-yard reception for the second Tiger score.

Angelo State picked up its only score of the game on its third drive of the game. The Rams used six plays over 65 yards, capped on a Kaeden Smith rush 28-yard rush up the right sideline. FHSU led 14-7 at the half.

The third quarter was a stalemate with five punts between the teams. The Perez forced fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter set up a 14-yard field for the Tigers. Shane Watts did all the work with the ball to reach the endzone over three plays, capped on a six-yard scamper into the endzone.

Shane Watts finished the game with 122 all-purpose yards, running the ball for 60 and receiving for 62. Jack Dawson spread the ball around to eight different receivers, going 23-of-36 for 271 yards with the two touchdown passes. Dawson moved up to sixth on the all-time passing touchdowns list at FHSU, tied with Dustin McEwen. Trevor Watts led the Tigers in receiving yards with 73 on six catches. The Tigers had four receivers finish with at least 40 yards in the game.

Fort Hays State (1-0) will take on Missouri Western (1-0) next week in another home contest at Lewis Field Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 7.