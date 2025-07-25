“Tiger Takeover” Coming on Tuesday

The”Tiger Take Over” is coming soon.

According to Fort Hays State University, “Tiger Take Over” is a live online SMS event designed to provide prospective students with direct access to Online Admissions Advisors.

The “Tiger Take Over” will be held on Tuesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this three-hour window, participants can text their questions directly to FHSU‘s Online Admissions Advisors. This unique format allows for personalized, real-time guidance on a range of crucial topics, including:

The Application Process: Step-by-step assistance for submitting a successful application.

Online Programs: Information on the diverse array of undergraduate degrees available online.

Financial Assistance: Guidance on understanding and applying for various forms of financial aid, including scholarships, grants, and loans.

Online Student Resources: An overview of the academic and support services designed specifically for FHSU ‘s online learners.

Students who register early for the “Tiger Take Over” will receive FREE FHSU swag. Additionally, all attendees who participate in the live event will be entered into a drawing to win a SCHOLARSHIP to help fund their education.

_ _ _

To register, please visit: www.fhsu.edu/online/ events/

About FHSU Online: With more than 100 years of distance learning experience and early innovations in online education, FHSU delivers award-winning online programs to students worldwide. Students can choose a flexible, affordable, and high-quality program from more than 200 online degrees and certificates that match their specific academic goals. Our innovative faculty, dynamic courses, and affordable pricing make FHSU Online the best value in online education – anywhere. Find out more about FHSU online at https://www.fhsu.edu/ online/.