Tiger Cubs Venturing Outside

The Rolling Hills Zoo tiger cubs are venturing out into the big world of their outdoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the three cubs will be going out today and in the days ahead to explore their outdoor habitat. Since this is new territory for both mom and cubs, they will continue to be on “tiger time” and their explorations outdoors will be for limited amounts of time that can’t be predicted and will be determined by the weather, their mother and her comfort level of having them outside, and how the cubs are doing on any particular day.

Since their journey to the great outdoors is dependent upon so many different variables, the zoo’s phone operators won’t be able to tell you if they are going out or are out on any particular day or for how long, so they respectfully ask that you refrain from calling to inquire.

The zoo asks that visitors keep their voices to a whisper at the exhibit so the cubs are not frightened.

The three Amur tiger cubs were born on August 14th to mother Andrea and father Dhenuka. Amur tigers are classified as an endangered species on the IUCN list.