Tickets Still Available For “Sunflower Seniors Got Talent!”

Tickets are still available for a fund-raising senior talent show which will be held at at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina.

Organizers tell KSAL News the first Sunflower Senior Talent Show is Monday night , September 18th, at 7:00. This is a fund raising event for the Friendship meals that are provided in the 18 counties that the Central Kansas Flint Hills Agency Area on Aging services. This agency provides over 2,300 meals daily in the 18 counties that is under this umbrella.

The “Sunflower Seniors Got Talent!” showcase features the talents of area seniors. This event will feature talents of some incredible Kansans age 65 and over. Don’t miss this wonderful evening.

The event’s talent line-up will include among others “Bob and Friends”,a music group featuring Bob Delk, a Marion County musician who celebrated his 101st birthday in early August.

The talent showcase is slated for the day before the Sept 19th, Sunflower Fair, an “information extravaganza” featuring speakers and seminars geared for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers.

Tickets are available at sunflowerseniors.com or may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre’s box office or at www.stiefeltheatre.org .