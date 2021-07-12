Tickets on Sale For Abilene Rodeo

Tickets go on sale this week for the 75th anniversary of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. The rodeo gallops into Abilene and is held in conjunction with the Central Kansas Free Fair. It will be held August 4-7.

According to the rodeo, some of the best entertainers in the industry will be on hand to perform and entertain. Mike Mathis, Lufkin, Texas, will be at the microphone. Specialty act Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles will wow crowds with their brand of trick riding and trick roping. Rodeo clown and barrelman Dusty Myers will provide the comedy. Bullfighters Blake Miller and Clint Lott will serve as “bull rider protection” for the bull riders, and the outstanding bucking horses and bulls of Sammy Andrews Rodeo Co. will be ready to buck off cowboys.

New this year at the rodeo will be a live screen video board, complete with replays. Fans can see the action up close and personal, with replays of the rides and runs!

A herd of longhorns will visit the rodeo, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the rodeo. Hailing from the Sanders Ranch at Woodward, Okla., the longhorns will be part of the parade and driven into the rodeo arena before and after the rodeo.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-10; adult tickets purchased at the gate are $13. They can be purchased at various locations around Abilene and the area, online at www.ckff.net, and at the gate.

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo takes place August 4-7 in Abilene at the Central Kansas Free Fairgrounds. Performances start at 7:30 pm each night.

For more information, visit the website at WildBillHickokRodeo.com or call 785.263.4570.