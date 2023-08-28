Tickets for the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City on Sale

Buy Tickets Now

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Single-game tickets for Kansas State’s in-state rivalry matchup with Wichita State in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City went on sale to the general public earlier today (August 28).

Single-game tickets start at $20 (upper side and lower-level ends), while lower-level corners and sides are $30 and $50, respectively. There are several 4-pack ticket rates available, including $60 for the upper side and lower-level ends and $90 for the lower-level corner seats.

K-State utilizes dynamic pricing, and prices may increase or decrease throughout the season due to demand.

Fans can purchase these tickets in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and online at kstatesports.com/tickets.

Information on student tickets will be announced at a later date.

Momentum continues to build for K-State under second-year head coach Jerome Tang, who led the team to a 26-10 overall record and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23. The Wildcats return six players, including rising seniors Nae’Qwan Tomlin and David N’Guessan and junior Cam Carter, while the team boasts one of the top transfers classes in the country in graduate transfers Tylor Perry and Ques Glover and junior Arthur Kaluma to go with a Top-30 freshman class of Dai Dai Ames, R.J. Jones and Macaleab Rich.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 are a hot commodity and are on sale through the Athletic Ticket Office. Single-game ticket information for K-State home game will be announced at a later date following the release of the Big 12 schedule.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and Facebook.