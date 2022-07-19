Tickets for Kansas Wesleyan fall athletic events on sale now

(PURCHASE TICKETS NOW) Don’t miss your chance to check out the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes this fall!

The 2022 season is just around the corner and tickets for all fall Kansas Wesleyan University athletic events are on sale now at kwucoyotes.com.

Fans of the Coyotes can purchase tickets to individual games for football, soccer and volleyball, as well as premium parking spots for football games, and season ticket packages are available.

Single game football tickets start at $10, with premium parking also $10 per game. Premium parking spots are limited, secure your spot today for one game, or the entire season.

Single game volleyball tickets are also available for $10.

Single game soccer tickets are available for $5 and will provide admission to both men’s and women’s matches.

Season tickets are also available at different levels. All Sport Passes, which give fans access to all games for one price are $75 for adults, $50 for seniors (60-plus) and $25 for youth (5-17). Sport specific season passes are also available for purchase. Fall Sport individual sport season passes are $50 for football and volleyball, and $25 for soccer.

Tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket gates, however, advanced purchase is strongly encouraged. Advanced purchase puts tickets in your hands before the event, allowing quick and easy entry to the event.