The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has your ticket to grill when you support Kansas Special Olympics and the local Blue Thunder Special Olympics team at a BBQ event this Thursday and Friday.

Lt. Scott Trembley and Deputy Kevin Shankle organized the benefit BBQ, and will be grilling up hamburgers and hot dogs, and have plates of nachos and other goodies for sale. It’s just $7 for all you can eat to help the special group of athletes.

There will also be an opportunity to win a grill and tool set. Tickets to win the grill are $1 each, or $25 for an arm-length strip from Captain Jeremiah Hayes.

The benefit BBQ Lunch is this Thursday and Friday from 11am – 2pm at the Saline County 4-H Building.