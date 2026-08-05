Back to School Blast Saturday

Rolling Hills Zoo is hosting an event this weekend to give families one last outing before school begins. The Back to School Blast is Saturday.
All are invited to enjoy half-priced admission for one day before the kids head back to school.
Planned activities include:
- Touch-a-Truck – multiple vehicles
- Keeper Chats, every hour on the hour from 11 AM – 3 PM
- Animal Meet-&-Greets at 9:30, 10, and 11 AM
- Animal Feeding ($) – 10 -11 AM at Giraffe (animal participation and weather dependent)
- Face Painting
- Tram Rides ($)
- Kona Ice Sno Cones ($)
The Back to School Blast will be all day Saturday at Rolling Hills Zoo.