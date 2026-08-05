A Joyful Noise Downtown

Families in Salina have a familiar favorite back on the map: Joyful Noise Playhouse has reopened its doors at 108 South Santa Fe following a three-month closure caused by hailstorm damage at Salina Central Mall, its previous location.

Owner Melissa Burrows says the closure was a difficult stretch for the business and the families who relied on it, but the search for a new space led to the current downtown storefront. The company’s music education side, Joyful Noise Studios — which offers Kindermusik classes, group lessons, and private instruction — has also relocated downtown, to 110 West Walnut.

“Three months felt like a long time, and honestly there were moments we weren’t sure we’d reopen at all,” Burrows said. “It was this community believing in us that got us here.”

Joyful Noise wasn’t alone in feeling the impact — several other businesses at Salina Central Mall were also displaced by the hail damage, and are in various stages of finding new homes around the city.

Timing works in the community’s favor: the statewide Sunflower Summer program offers free admission at participating attractions through August 8, giving families one more reason to stop by before the deal ends. Admission is free with the Sunflower Summer app.

Joyful Noise Playhouse is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The venue hosts birthday parties and offers full-space rentals, with additional expansion planned down the road. Learn more at joyfulnoisesalina.com.