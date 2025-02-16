Thursday is Give FFA Day

On February 20, the 10th Annual Give FFA Day will take place as part of National FFA Week. This special day aims to impact the lives of over a million FFA members nationwide and support the growth of future leaders who aspire to change the world. The Kansas FFA Association contributes to this mission as part of the National FFA Organization.

The school-based FFA organization focuses on youth leadership development, helping students cultivate leadership abilities and explore careers in agriculture. Give FFA Day offers 24 hours of opportunity for donors to support FFA and agricultural education at local, state, and national levels.

Contributions to the Kansas FFA Foundation help fund a variety of initiatives, including special programs, events, and the iconic blue

jackets for students. Additionally, donations cover travel costs for leadership and career opportunities and provide essential support and resources for teachers year-round. Donors can also contribute to the ongoing $5 million capital campaign, which aims to establish a

sustainable endowment, ensuring long-term funding for Kansas FFA.

“Give FFA Day is an opportunity to invest in the future of agriculture and its young leaders,” said Kansas FFA Foundation Executive Director Beth Gaines. “Every donation, no matter the size, provides life-changing experiences for our students, from leadership

training to career exploration. Together, we’re building a legacy of success and ensuring Kansas FFA members have the resources they need to thrive for future generations.”

Generous donors have already pledged funds to the effort. Mustang Seed, Ag Partners Cooperative, Keith and Sheri Westervelt, Grass & Grain Newspaper, Jerry and Anita DeWeese, Mark Mayfield, and the Kansas FFA Foundation Board of Trustees have pledged a

collective dollar-to-dollar match of $20,000. The goal for the day is to raise $40,000 for ansas FFA, with the hope of exceeding last year’s efforts when supporters donated more than $23,000.

To donate on Give FFA Day, visit http://bit.ly/40ZRWVJ. Or contact the Kansas FFA Foundation at 785-410-7313 or by email [email protected].

“I am proud to see the passion and potential of the thousands of young leaders we support. Give FFA Day is a powerful opportunity for us to invest in their future, empowering them to lead in agriculture and beyond. Join us in shaping the future of Kansas agriculture by making a gift on Give FFA Day.” said Mike Smith, Kansas Foundation Board Chairman.