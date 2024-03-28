Thursday Fire Damages Home

A fire early Thursday afternoon damaged a home in Central Salina, but fortunately there were no injuries.

According to the Salina Fire Department, crews were called to a reported residential fire in the 300 block of Russell. There was an active structure fire when the first crews arrived.

The agency says the fire was contained to the exterior and attic space.

There were no injuries to civilians, or fire personnel.

Investigators remained on scene to try and determine a cause.

All photos via Salina Fire Department