Thursday Candidate Event Planned

A candidate meet and greet event is planned in Salina this week.

Salina Indivisible is hosting a meet and greet for Salina City Commissioner candidates on Thursday, September 18th at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 E Neal.

Candidates will each have a few minutes to talk about themselves and why they are running for Salina City Commission. The rest of the hour will then be devoted to candidates being able to mingle with audience members to answer any questions they might have.

According to the organization, all 9 candidates have been invited to attend. At this time, Bill Longbine,Trent Davis, Dean Klenda, John Price, Randall Hardy and Greg Lenkiewicz have agreed to attend.

Doug Rempp has declined to attend.

Keith Cooper and Jak Keller have not answered several requests to attend.

_ _ _