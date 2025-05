A small earthquake shook the Dickinson / Morris County line late Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey. a 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded 3.1 miles NNWof Herington just before 5:00.

There were no reports of damage or injuries following the earthquake.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.